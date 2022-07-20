Six Iraq police killed in attack blamed on IS: army source

Baghdad – Six Iraqi police were killed and seven wounded early Wednesday in an attack by jihadists on their position in a remote area north of Baghdad, a military source said.

“Between 10 and 15 Islamic State group fighters attacked this federal police forward position around 12:30 am (2130 GMT Tuesday). The attack lasted around an hour,” the source said, asking not to be identified.

The attackers struck near the village of Al-Jillam in an area 140 kilometres (90 miles) north of Baghdad where jihadists remain active.