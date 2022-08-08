South Korean police investigates Iraqi man for throwing money in street

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – South Korean officials said police are investigating an Iraqi man who threw a large sum of US dollars and euros onto a street in northern Seoul, and later told the police he lost his money.

The Iraqi man who is in his 30s threw a total of 22 million won (16,930 USD) in US dollars, euros and Korean wons onto a street in a residential area in ​​Seoul Thursday night, according to police officials.

According to eyewitnesses, the Iraqi man tried to give the money to a passerby, saying that he has a lot of money, but that person refused to take the money from him, so the Iraqi man began to throw the banknotes onto the street.

The man then left and later reported to the police that he had lost his money.

The police investigations did not find any signs of a crime, and a drug test showed a negative result, according to the police.

“After making sure that the man is psychologically unstable, the police are looking for his family members or friends,” a police official said.

The official stated that all the money the Iraqi man threw have been recovered, and they will be returned to him when he is handed over to his relatives.