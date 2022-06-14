Supported by USAID and UNDP, Sinjar Court House reopens

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) announced on Tuesday that Sinjar Court House has been reopened with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

A press statement issued by UNDP’s spokesperson, Mrinalini Santhanam, explained that the Court House, which provides important legal services, was left severely damaged during ISIS occupation, but with generous funding from USAID, UNDP rehabilitated this important facility that serves over 25 thousand people across Sinjar District.

“The project was implemented through UNDP’s flagship programme, the Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS). Since 2015, USAID has contributed around 400 million USD to FFS, including over 10 million USD in Sinjar, making it the FFS programme’s leading partner,” according to UNDP press statement.

“To date, USAID has supported around 900 FFS rehabilitation projects, including critical water and electrical infrastructure, as well as schools, housing, and health facilities,” the UNDP statement mentioned.

“The reopening of this facility is an important milestone in the journey to rebuild Sinjar and for the rule of law to prevail in the area,” UNDP Resident Representative in Iraq, Zena Ali Ahmad, mentioned in the press statement.

“Rehabilitating critical infrastructure and restoring essential services such as the Sinjar Court House is key to creating a safe and dignified environment for families choosing to return to Sinjar. Especially, through USAID’s support, UNDP has been able to prioritize support to the Yazidi survivors of genocide as they return and rebuild their lives after years of conflict and trauma,” Ahmad added.

“Restoring access to the judicial system is a critical component of the recovery process. The reopening of the Sinjar Court House is therefore a beacon of hope for the entire Yazidi community. USAID is proud of our work to rehabilitate this essential infrastructure, offering legal services and law enforcement to the residents of Sinjar,” said USAID Mission Director to Iraq, John Cardenas, according to the press statement.