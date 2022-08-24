Supreme Judicial Council resumes its work after protesters withdrawal

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq decided on Tuesday to resume the work in the Federal Supreme Court after the sit-in staged by protesters belong to the Sadrist movement outside the Supreme Judicial Council building was dispersed.

The Supreme Judicial Council mentioned in a statement that it decided to resume the work starting from Wednesday after protesters surrounding the building withdrew.

The statement elaborated that the Supreme Judicial Council confirms that legal actions will be taken against anyone who violates the law and disrupts the work of public institutions.

Leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada Al-Sadr, demanded his supporters to withdraw from the sit-in they staged for a few hours in front of the Supreme Judicial Council.

The Sadrist movement demonstrators held the sit-in to protest against what they called corruption of the judicial authorities.

Supporters of the Sadrist movement demand the judiciary to intervene to dissolve the parliament and hold new elections, after the movement failed to form a government. But the Coordination Framework rejected these calls and continues to pressure for the formation of the government away from the Sadrist movement.

Since the last parliamentary elections took place in October 2021, Iraq has been suffering from a political crisis as consultations between Iraqi political parties to nominate a prime minister did not lead to a result, and members of parliament belong to the Sadrist movement submitted their resignations as instructed by their leader.