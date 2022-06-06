Syrian cultural delegation of actors visits Iraqi National Museum

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A Syrian delegation of famous actors, accompanied by Director of the Conferences Palace Department, Montaser Sabah Al-Hasnawi, and Director of Cinema and Theater Department, Ahmed Hassan Musa, visited the Iraqi National Museum on Sunday.

The Syrian delegation included famous actors such as the leading Syrian comedian Duraid Lahham, the brilliant actor Ayman Zaidan, actress Salma al-Masry, actress Suzan Najm Aldeen, movie director Basil al-Khatib, actress Hala al-Bitar and the Director of the Syrian Cinema and Theater Murad Shaheen.

The Syrian delegation expressed admiration of objects exhibited in the different halls of the Iraqi National Museum, particularly the ones represent the Sumerian, Babylonian, Akkadian, prehistoric, urban and Islamic civilizations.

The visit of the Syrian delegation to the Iraqi National Museum comes as part of the activities of the Syrian Film Week entitled ‘From Baghdad, here is Damascus,’ and it is one of the events organized by the Cinema and Theater Department between June 3 and June 7.