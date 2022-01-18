The Digital School collaborates with the MoE in Iraqi Kurdistan

Dubai (IraqiNews.com) – The Digital School has signed an MOU with the Ministry of Education (MoE) in the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government to implement digital school programs and enhance cooperation in digital learning in the region.

This partnership provides digital education services of the Digital School to students in the Iraqi Kurdistan region in two phases. The first includes providing digital educational tools and materials in Arabic for students in 50 schools, while the second phase includes cooperation in developing a version of the Digital School materials in Kurdish.

The Digital School is one of the first integrated Arabic digital schools and part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.