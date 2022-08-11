The United States sends 300 additional soldiers to Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The United States reinforces its military forces participating in the international coalition fighting ISIS with additional 300 soldiers who will remain in Iraq for nine months and return to the United States in July 2023.

These additional soldiers are from the 163rd Field Artillery Division of the Indiana National Guard, and this is the first time the United States sends this number of soldiers to Iraq since 2008.

While about 85 countries participate in the international coalition to eliminate ISIS, US officials indicated that the 300 soldiers will support the security forces of the international coalition present in Iraq.

US media indicated that American soldiers often volunteer to be sent to other countries, and at other times, military leaders choose experienced soldiers for this purpose.

There are currently 2,500 American soldiers in Iraq, and these soldiers work with the international coalition and within the framework of NATO. They provide advice to the Iraqi forces, and it is not known whether their number will reach 2,800 soldiers with the arrival of the new force, or there will be a replacement of soldiers.

In December 2021, the tasks of the US forces in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region were changed from combating tasks to merely advisory tasks, but US officials at that time quickly confirmed that Washington would not leave the Middle East.