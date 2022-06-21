Three Iraqis make it to Forbes Top 30 Women

Dubai (IraqiNews.com) – Amongst Forbes’ Top 30 Women Behind Middle Eastern Brands list for 2022, three Iraqi women take the spotlight. This exclusive list of “boss” ladies celebrates the success of their brands within the Middle East.

Iraqi American Huda Kattan took the number one spot. Followed by Mona Kattan, her younger sister, who came in third and Mina Al Sheikhly who came in 23rd.

In 2021, Huda Kattan was also recognized on Forbes’ list of America’s Self-Made Women. Her success stems from the makeup brand Huda Beauty that she launched with her sisters back in 2013.

Mona Kattan was ranked third for launching the perfume brand Kayali, as well as co-founding Huda Beauty.

Iraqi influencer, Mina Al Sheikhly, debuted her own mascara line last year, targeting markets from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

These female trailblazers are a beacon of hope to millions of Iraqis worldwide.