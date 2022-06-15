Turkish bombardment kills child, wounds 4 in northern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi security source reported on Wednesday that a child was killed and four people were wounded in a bombardment carried out by Turkish drones targeting party headquarters in Snuny town near Sinjar city in northern Iraq, according to Sputnik news.

The security source added that the attack also caused damages to some houses near the sites bombarded.

Sinjar witnesses frequent Turkish air strikes targeting strongholds of militants of Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which Turkey, the United States and the European Union classify as a terrorist group.

Turkey launched the Operation Claw Lock in April against the strongholds of PKK in Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan in northern Iraq.

The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, confirmed that there is no agreement between Baghdad and Ankara allowing the Turkish army to carry out military actions inside the Iraqi territories. He also stressed that Turkey may not move inside the Iraqi territories without an approval from Baghdad, according to Sputnik news.

Additionally, Hussein explained that the existence of PKK militants in the Iraqi territories is a problem for both Iraq and for Turkey, according to a statement of the Iraqi Foreign Minister cited by Sputnik news.