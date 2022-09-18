Turkish drone crashes in northern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi media outlets announced on Sunday that a Turkish drone crashed in Sulaymaniyah governorate in northern Iraq.

Sabereen News channel, through its account on Telegram, reported that a Turkish drone crashed in Sulaymaniyah governorate and published a photo of a crashed drone.

Last Sunday, Turkish warplanes bombed an area north of Sinjar town in Nineveh governorate in northern Iraq.

A security source mentioned that the bombardment targeted headquarters of groups loyal to the anti-Ankara Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), Baghdad Today reported.

The security source added that the human and material losses caused by the bombing have not yet been identified.

Ankara repeatedly launches security operations in northern Iraq against the PKK which it classifies as a terrorist group.

Iraq criticizes the Turkish operations in its territories explaining they constitute a threat to its national security.

The military conflict between Turkey and the PKK began in 1984, and entered an active phase in 2015.

The Turkish armed forces sometimes target the PKK military bases located in the northern part of Iraq.

The Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stated previously that since July 2015, 6000 PKK members had been killed in Turkey, and 6,900 outside the country.

According to the Turkish president, Turkey lost more than 1,200 soldiers in its operations against the PKK.