Turkish military helicopter crashes in northern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Sunday that one of its military helicopters crashed in northern Iraq, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

The statement revealed that the Turkish helicopter crashed during an emergency landing due to technical reasons.

The statement added that the helicopter had eight people on board, seven of whom were rescued and are in fairly good health, while search and rescue operations for the eighth person are ongoing.

Iraqi media outlets reported that the helicopter crashed in northern Iraq on Sunday evening.

Earlier on Sunday, Turkish security sources said that intelligence agents managed to eliminate a prominent leader in the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in a qualitative operation in northern Iraq.

The sources added that the aforementioned leader is called Badrakhan Abi, and his nickname is Darao Givda, and he was killed in Sinjar town in Nineveh governorate in northwestern Iraq near the border with Syria.