Two Iranian border guards killed in clashes on Iraqi border

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Two Iranian border guards were killed during clashes on Tuesday’s night with gunmen trying to infiltrate into Iran through Kurdistan region, according to Fars News Agency.

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced last March they targeted a site allegedly belonging to the national intelligence agency of Israel (Mossad) in the Iraqi city of Erbil, and last May, the Revolutionary Guards struck sites of terrorist groups in the Kurdistan region using artillery.

The Iranian armed forces repeatedly warned that they will never tolerate activities of terrorist groups along the country’s northwestern borders, and will respond forcefully to activities hostile to Iranian security, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

On the other hand, the Iraqi government condemned the Iranian bombing that targeted Erbil in Kurdistan region, stressing that its territories are not used to threaten the security of neighboring countries.

The government of Iraq condemned the Iranian bombardment that targeted sites in Erbil’s Sidakan area in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“While we reaffirm what the Iraqi constitution stipulates, that the Iraqi territories are not used to threaten the security of neighboring countries, we, at the same time, stress the importance of relying on dialogue to face challenges, particularly the ones related to security, in a manner that preserves Iraq’s sovereignty and enhances the security and stability of the region,” the statement of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry added.