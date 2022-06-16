Two orbits allocated to Iraqi satellites

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Communications announced on Thursday that two orbits have been allocated to Iraq for two satellites, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA).

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Communications, Adel Al-Araji, clarified that the Ministry of Communications is exerting great efforts to launch the Iraqi satellite. The attraction of offers and international consulting companies is ongoing to meet the requirements of the project.

The project requirements are studied with the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense, the Iraqi National Security Council (INSC) and the Iraqi Intelligence Service, according to Araji.

Araji elaborated that the satellite is expected to be launched within the coming three years. He explained that the lateness is due to the lack of finances allocated to the Ministry of Communications.

“The work on the satellite began in 2012 and stopped because of the lack of financial allocations and the emergence of ISIS in 2014. Also, the current political impasse and the inability to approve the budget made it difficult to launch a huge project like the satellite, but these obstacles prompted the ministry to look for investing companies to manufacture and launch the satellite,” Araji explained.

Araji said that Iraq has been allocated two orbits for two satellites. The first satellite is for Internet and communications, and the second is for satellite channels.

Araji also stated that the project is expected to have great financial returns for the country.