Two Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that two soldiers were killed in Operation Claw Lock in northern Iraq.

One of the two soldiers is called Anas Ozgul, a sergeant, died of his wounds in an attack carried out by militants belong to Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which Ankara considers a terrorist group, according to a statement issued by the Turkish Ministry of Defense.

The statement mentioned that Ozgul died despite doctors’ attempts to save his life in the hospital to which he was taken.

In a later statement, the Turkish ministry announced the death of the infantryman, Serhat Bal, as he was injured in clashes with PKK militants.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense had previously announced, in different statements, the killing of nine of its soldiers and two security guards in northern Iraq since June 11.

On April 18, Turkey launched the Operation Claw Lock against members of the PKK, in the areas of Metina, Zap and Avashin-Basyan in northern Iraq.