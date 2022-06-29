UK, Canada support Iraqi efforts to combat climate change

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A new project designed to accelerate climate action in Iraq was launched on Wednesday through a partnership between the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Iraqi Ministry of Environment, with generous funding from the governments of the United Kingdom and Canada, according to a press statement issued by the UNDP.

‘Catalytic Climate Action in Iraq’ is a two-year project designed to enhance the country’s ability to mitigate the effects of climate change and adapt to its effects through managing natural resources, developing renewable resources, and increasing resilience to face climate change impacts, according to the statement.

The activities target the gaps that can bring changes in the Iraqi government to help achieve its climate ambitions towards the Paris Agreement which is a legally binding international treaty on climate change.

According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the goal of Paris Agreement is to limit global warming to well below 2, preferably to 1.5 degrees Celsius, compared to pre-industrial levels.

Technical assistance, knowledge building and operational support will be provided to Iraq to help implement its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC), with a strong focus on renewable energy, cross-border water resources management, and readiness for drought and other disasters, the UNDP statement mentioned.