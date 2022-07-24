UN Security Council to hold emergency session on Turkish aggression against Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein, announced on Saturday, during a session he attended in the Iraqi Parliament discussing the recent Turkish bombing of Dohuk governorate in northern Iraq, that the UN Security Council will hold an emergency special session next Tuesday to discuss the Turkish attacks against Iraq.

During the parliamentary session, Hussein addressed the nature of the relationship between Iraq and Turkey since the demarcation of the borders between the two countries.

Hussein noted that there was an official document signed by the former Iraqi Foreign Minister, Tariq Aziz, and his Turkish counterpart in 1984 allowing the Turkish forces to enter the Iraqi territories for a distance of five kilometers for only one year.

“More than 22,700 Turkish violations against Iraq’s sovereignty were recorded, and the Foreign Ministry submitted 296 memoranda of protest on the Turkish interference, and they were included in the complaint submitted to the UN Security Council against Turkey,” Hussein said during the parliamentary session.

Hussein explained that the Security Council will hold an emergency special session next Tuesday to discuss the Turkish attacks against Iraq, especially that the latest incident is a clear violation of the Iraqi sovereignty and the international conventions.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent a complaint to the UN Security Council and asked for an emergency session to discuss the Turkish aggression,” the spokesperson of the Foreign Ministry, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA) on Saturday.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, during an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security last Wednesday, directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to prepare a complete report of the ongoing Turkish violations against the Iraqi sovereignty to submit an urgent complaint to the UN Security Council.

The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, called for an urgent investigation into the artillery shelling of Dohuk governorate.