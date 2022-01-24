United Nations Mission in Iraq visits Babylon

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Deputy Head of the United Nations Mission in Iraq, Ingibjörg Sólrún Gísladóttir and the political assistance to the mission, visited the ancient city of Babylon.

The delegation toured and reviewed Babylon’s landmarks and visited the Nebuchadnezzar Museum inside the ancient city.

The Inspector of Babylon’s antiquities and heritage, Dr. Ahmed Aziz Salman said: “Gísladóttir was briefed on a number of important issues that would preserve the cultural heritage of Mesopotamia and support the economic aspect, as well as activate regional and international interest in the archaeological and tourism aspect in the ancient city of Babylon.”