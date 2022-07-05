US oil companies pledge to withdraw from Kurdistan

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Monday that Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Halliburton companies confirmed that they will not apply for new projects in Kurdistan Region, in compliance with the decision of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil, in a statement, mentioned that the three companies are in the process of liquidating and closing their existing tenders and contracts, and confirmed that they do not own a commercial entity or other companies operating in the semi-autonomous region, according to Reuters.

Last week, the American oilfield services company, Schlumberger, announced its withdrawal from Kurdistan region in compliance with the decision of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq.

Official sources revealed that Schlumberger sent an official letter to the Ministry of Oil confirming its commitment to the decision of the Federal Supreme Court number: 59 which stipulates that oil companies should no longer operate in Kurdistan region, according to the Iraqi news Agency (INA).

The American international industrial service company and one of the world’s largest oil field services companies, Baker Hughes, announced earlier its withdrawal from Kurdistan region in compliance with the decision of the Federal Supreme Court.