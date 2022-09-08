Washington to resolve oil export dispute between Baghdad and Kurdistan

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The US administration confirmed on Wednesday its commitment to support the Kurdistan region and to increase efforts to resolve problems with the federal government in Baghdad, especially the dispute over oil and gas.

A statement issued by Kurdistan’s cabinet mentioned that Kurdistan Region Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, met on Wednesday with the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, where both discussed developing the relations between the United States and the Kurdistan Region and the latest developments related to the Iraqi political situation.

Leaf confirmed her country’s commitment to continue supporting the Kurdistan region and the Peshmerga, according to the statement.

Leaf stressed the need to intensify efforts to solve problems between the region and the federal government, especially the disagreements over the oil and gas issue that needs to be resolved through dialogue and negotiations, as failure to resolve it will negatively affect Iraq’s security and stability, the statement mentioned.

Barzani talked about the reforms implemented by the government in terms of diversifying the economy and sources of revenue as well as building a strong infrastructure, the statement added.

Barzani stressed that the people of Kurdistan sacrificed a lot for their rights, thus, they are not ready to give up their constitutional rights under any pressure. He also pointed out to Kurdistan Region’s desire to solve problems in accordance with the constitution.