Well-known Iraqi writers attending SIBF 2022 in Sharjah

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – At the 41st Sharjah International Book Fair, which is organized by the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), authors, painters, and poets from the Arab world will provide fascinating insights into their lives and personal journeys. Amongst the guests, Iraqi authors Najem Wali, Ali Abdulamir Saleh, and Ali Badr will attend the Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), together with poet Ali Al-Shalah.

In order to emphasize their journeys as well as their knowledge and proficiency in many literary and non-fiction genres, the writers and poets will be in charge of a jam-packed cultural agenda of 200 events that will include panel discussions, seminars, and reading sessions.

The event will take place in the UAE at the Expo Centre Sharjah from November 2-13, under the theme ‘Spread the Word’.