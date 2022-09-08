Western Digital, Keyston sign data distribution deal for Iraq

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Western Digital Corporation (WDC), a global pioneer in data storage solutions, has struck a distribution deal with Keyston Distribution. This arrangement allows Keyston to sell and market the whole line of Western Digital Consumer Solutions in Iraq, to fulfill the rising demand.

Western Digital has been at the forefront of game-changing technologies, and its presence in the Middle East is growing. WDC’s wide array of consumer storage solutions will be made available to a vast network of channel partners across Iraq because of the agreement with Keyston.

“Western Digital offers an unmatched portfolio of storage solutions from mobile devices to highly specialized performance drives,” said Khwaja Saifuddin, Senior Sales Director for the Middle East at Western Digital. “Our strategic partnership with Keyston highlights our commitment to further extend and boost our channel network in the key strategic market of Iraq, to meet the growing demands for storage solutions and services among consumers.”

“We are delighted to have signed this agreement with Western Digital, with the aim of achieving the best possible value for consumers to use, save, and access content quickly and easily. The agreement is a testament to our relentless efforts to meet the needs and aspirations of our customers,” said Mahdi Amjad, Chairman and CEO of Keyston Distribution.

“It also reflects our ambition to achieve greater growth for our vendors and provide them with a platform to reach customers in regions where Keyston has a strong presence. Considering Keyston’s different business verticals, it allows our vendor partners to reach multiple segments of our industry to provide their products and solutions,” Amjad concluded.