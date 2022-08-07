Zidane Iqbal officially registered in Manchester United for 2022/2023

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Dutch coach, Erik Ten Hag, coach of Manchester United, decided to keep the Iraqi midfielder, Zidane Iqbal, with the Red Devils, in the new season 2022/2023.

Iqbal who was born on April 27, 2003, in Manchester, to an Iraqi mother and a Pakistani father, joined the Manchester Academy in 2019. Last year, he joined the U-23 team, and played just one game with the first team only last season in the Champions League.

The British sport TV network, Sky Sports, reported that Ten Hag told the management of Manchester United that he wanted to keep Iqbal in the next season.

Sky Sports indicated that Ten Hag put Iqbal in his plans for the next season, and informed the management of Manchester United about his desire to keep the 19-year-old Iraqi player.

Sky Sports also mentioned that Ten Hag believes it would better to have Iqbal developed in Manchester United by allowing him to participate in matches for minutes little by little, rather than to be loaned out to a club in the Premier League.

Zidane participated with Manchester United in the preparatory round where he played against Liverpool, Melbourne, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, and put in a good performance that impressed the Dutch coach.