ZoodPay, Shopini form a strategic partnership

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – ZoodPay, an online lending platform, and Shopini, an Iraqi company focused in e-commerce, logistics and supply chain, recently announced a strategic partnership in Iraq. Shopini is currently one of the leading online marketplaces (www.shopini.com) in Iraq with over one million downloads, a network of offline stores in 16 of 18 Iraqi governorates, the biggest hypermarket in Basra (Basra Center) as well as several retail Shopini stores across the country.

The strategic partnership will allow Zoodpay to integrate ZoodPay Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payment solutions on the online Shopini marketplace as well as in the Basra Center and Shopini offline stores. Customers in Iraq can now shop and pay in four ZoodPay installments with 0% interest and no hidden fees.​