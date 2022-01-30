Kadim Al Sahir announces USA Tour

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi superstar, Kadim Al Sahir is set to commence his 2022 US tour, spanning six major cities this spring.

Starting in Houston (March 11), then Los Angeles (March 12), Chicago (March 18), Washington (March 25), New Jersey (March 26) and ending in Detroit (April 1).

Al Sahir achieved international superstardom in the early 1990s. His collaboration with the late poet Nizar Qabbani put Al Sahir on the map – with a compilation of 30 hit songs. Through the years, he has partnered with global artists including, Quincy Jones, Lenny Kravtiz and Sarah Brightman. Al Sahir has reached levels of international fame that few artists could ever hope to accomplish, selling over 100 million albums to date.

Al Sahir’s songs resonate with Iraqi expatriates worldwide. With a seduction of poetic lyrics featuring Iraqi folk instruments, Al Sahir romances his fans with songs of love, hope and a yearning for their Motherland.