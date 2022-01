Ministry of Culture reveals Iraqi Creativity Award winners

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Minister of Culture hosted a ceremony for the Iraqi Creativity Awards in Baghdad. The sixth edition winners were revealed by Iraq’s Minister of Culture, Hassan Nadhem. The winners were awarded in the following categories: Novel, Translation, Children’s Literature, Painting, Film, and Music Composition.

Award Winners

Novel Award: Khudair Falih Al-Zaidi

Translation Award: Khalida Hamad and Mahasin Abdel-Qader

Children’s Literature Award: Talal Hassan

Painting Award: Wadah Mahdi

Film Award: Hassanein Al-Hani

Music Composition Award: Alaa Majid