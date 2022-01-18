Amir Al-Ammari joins IFK Göteborg

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi National Football Team player, Amir Al-Ammari, has signed a multiyear contract until 2024 with Swedish football club, IFK Göteborg. Last season, Al-Ammari played for Halmstads BK as a midfielder, scoring four goals and one assist.

The 24-year old made his debut with the Iraqi senior team in September 2021 against South Korea for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Born in Sweden, Al-Ammari has opted to play for Iraq National Football Team since 2019.