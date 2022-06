Budapest – Summer McIntosh, a Canadian 15-year-old, held off 16-year-old American Katie Grimes to win the women’s 400m medley title at the World Championships on Saturday.

McIntosh, who won the 200m butterfly gold on Wednesday, claimed her fourth medal in Budapest in 4min 32.04sec.

Grimes was 0.63sec back, while another American, Emma Weyant, was a distant third ahead of Hungarian 33-year-old Katinka Hosszu, the defending champion.