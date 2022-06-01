Dustin Johnson heads field for $25mn Saudi-backed LIV Golf event

London – Former world number one Dustin Johnson will head the field for the inaugural $25 million LIV Golf Invitational Series event in England next week, the Saudi-backed golf circuit announced Wednesday.

The American two-time major champion said in February that he would stay with the US PGA Tour but in an apparent U-turn Johnson was one of two top-20 ranked players listed in the field on the LIV Golf website for the 54-hole tournament starting on June 9, along with South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen.