Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Baghdad

Dustin Johnson heads field for $25mn Saudi-backed LIV Golf event

  • AFP
  • June 1, 2022
  • 180
  • 1 min
London – Former world number one Dustin Johnson will head the field for the inaugural $25 million LIV Golf Invitational Series event in England next week, the Saudi-backed golf circuit announced Wednesday.

The American two-time major champion said in February that he would stay with the US PGA Tour but in an apparent U-turn Johnson was one of two top-20 ranked players listed in the field on the LIV Golf website for the 54-hole tournament starting on June 9, along with South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen.

