Former Iraqi player Ahmed Daham dies at 56

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Ahmed Daham, former Iraqi midfielder and football coach for several teams in the Iraqi premier league, passed away on Wednesday, December 29th, 2021. It was reported that caused of death was due to heart attack. He was 56.

During his football career, Daham played for the Iraqi national team and represented Iraq at the 1996 Asian Cup that was held in the United Arab Emirates. Daham also played in the Iraqi Premier League, particularly representing Al-Rasheed and Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya. He went on to manage several football clubs in Iraq including Naft Maysan FC and Al-Ramadi FC.