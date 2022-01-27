Iran defeats Iraq in World Cup qualifier

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq was defeated 1-0 by Iran in the World Cup qualifier that was held at the Azadi Stadium in Tehran, Iran. With a goal by Iranian striker, Mehdi Taremi, Iran now qualifies for the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Manchester United player, Zidane Iqbal, made his senior debut coming off the bench for Iraq.

Iraq needs a must-win against Lebanon on February 1st, as the national football team is currently in fifth place in the World Cup qualifying table with four points.