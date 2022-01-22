Iraq hosts friendly match with Uganda in Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq hosted Uganda in Baghdad at the new Al-Madina International Stadium, winning 1-0. Iraqi striker, Alaa Abbas helped Iraq take the lead with a superb bicycle kick goal.

The match was historical and a positive sign for the Iraqi nation, considering the last game hosted by Iraq was against Liberia at the Al-Shaab Stadium in 2013.

Opened in late 2021, the Al-Madina International Stadium is of great significance as it is Iraq’s first stadium built with solar energy support.