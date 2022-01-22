Sunday, January 23, 2022

Baghdad

  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Iraq hosts friendly…

Iraq hosts friendly match with Uganda in Baghdad

Iraq hosts friendly match with Uganda in Baghdad

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq hosted Uganda in Baghdad at the new Al-Madina International Stadium, winning 1-0. Iraqi striker, Alaa Abbas helped Iraq take the lead with a superb bicycle kick goal.

The match was historical and a positive sign for the Iraqi nation, considering the last game hosted by Iraq was against Liberia at the Al-Shaab Stadium in 2013. 

Opened in late 2021, the Al-Madina International Stadium is of great significance as it is Iraq’s first stadium built with solar energy support. 

Tags:

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Be the first to receive the latest buzz contests & more!

Follow us:

© 2000-2022, IRAQI NEWS. All rights reserved.