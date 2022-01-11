Iraqi American footballer Justin Meram re-signs with RSL

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi American footballer, Justin Meram, has re-signed with Real Salt Lake (RSL). The agreement is a two-year contract. Meram joined RSL in 2020 and is about to enter his third season with the Major League Soccer (MLS) club.

The veteran forward has played in the MLS since 2011, scoring 48 goals and 44 assists through 295 matches so far. Meram, 33, has previously played Columbus Crew, Atlanta United, and Orlando City SC.

Meram was a key player for the Iraqi National Team and has represented for the team between 2013-2021.