Iraqi sisters win 12 medals in weightlifting competition

Erbil (IraqiNews.com) – Three Iraqi Kurdish sisters won 12 medals at the Arab Weightlifting Competition this past week with 16 countries participating.

The three sisters; Inas, Israa and Oshin Muhsin represented Iraq’s weightlifting team. The youngest sister Inas (20) went home with a win of six gold medals, Israa (22) won three gold medals, and Oshin (24) won three silver medals.

The sisters were groomed and trained by their late father who was also a champion and acclaimed international trainer. He died this last year due to Covid-19 complications.

Muhsin sisters have been competing for the past ten years and together have won over 70 gold medals.