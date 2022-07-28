Mo Salah nominated for distinguished British award

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Ethnicity Awards organization announced on Tuesday the nomination of the Egyptian football superstar Mohamed Salah, Liverpool right winger, for a distinguished British award.

According to a statement by the organization published on its website, Salah was nominated for the award of the best influential sports personality in Britain for 2022.

“Mohamed Salah is one of the most prolific forwards in European football and a Champions League and Premier League winner with Liverpool,” according to the Ethnicity Awards statement.

“Away from his stunning football exploits, the Egyptian superstar has become a leading figure for Muslim people around the world advocating for women’s equality in the Middle East, while displaying his faith prominently on the world stage. Salah‘s humanitarian exploits are simply incredible, too,” the statement added.

The Ethnicity Awards top 10 sports personalities list included three football players and seven other sports professionals.

Salah has been selected alongside Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.