Thomas beats Zalatoris in playoff to win PGA Championship

Tulsa – Justin Thomas defeated fellow American Will Zalatoris by one stroke in a three-hole aggregate playoff to win a tension-packed PGA Championship on Sunday at Southern Hills for his second major title.

Thomas, also the 2017 PGA champion, roared from seven strokes back to match the greatest final-round comeback in PGA Championship history.

But the victory came only after a heartbreaking last-hole collapse by Chile’s Mito Pereira, who led all day only to end with a double-bogey disaster on the 72nd hole and squander the trophy.

“It was a bizarre day,” Thomas said. “I was asked earlier in the week about what lead is safe, and I said, no lead. This place is so tough.

“But if you hit the fairways you can make birdies and I stayed so patient. I just couldn’t believe I found myself in a playoff.”

Thomas fired a three-under-par 67 in Sunday’s final round and Zalatoris, last year’s Masters runner-up, shot 71 to finish 72 holes at Southern Hills deadlocked on five-under 275.

Zalatoris and Thomas each birdied the par-5 13th to open the playoff. At the par-4 17th, Thomas drove the green and two-putted for birdie from 36 feet while Zalatoris chipped to seven feet but missed his birdie bid.

At the 18th hole, Zalatoris missed a 40-foot birdie try and finished on one-under while Thomas two-putted from 26 feet, tapping in for par and the victory on two-under.

“We just tried to play the golf course for what it is, and this place is so tough,” Thomas said.

Not since John Mahaffey’s seven-shot rally at Oakmont in 1978 had anyone made such a fightback to win the PGA crown.

Zalatoris settled for his fifth top-10 finish in eight major starts and a sense he’s near a breakthrough.

“I can do it. I’m pretty close,” said Zalatoris. “I battled like crazy today. I’m close and super motivated. We’ll get one soon.”

Pereira, drove well right into water on the 18th hole on the way to a double bogey to tumble from the lead, shooting a 75 to share third with American Cameron Young on 276.

“It’s really sad to not be in the playoff,” Pereira said. “I wasn’t even thinking about the water. I just wanted to put it in play and I hit it too far right.

“I guess you have so much pressure in your body you don’t even know what you’re doing.”

The fate of Pereira, who missed the 2019 US Open cut in his only prior major, recalled the epic watery last-hole collapse of Frenchman Jean Van de Velde to lose the 1999 British Open.

“I was really nervous,” Pereira said. “I tried to handle it a little bit, but it was really tough. Sad to hit it in the water. I wish I could do it again.”

The 27-year-old from Santiago twice squandered three-stroke leads before throwing away his chance at the last.

Thomas had issues as well, a shank at the par-3 six salvaged only by a 19-foot bogey putt.

“I’ve never won a tournament shanking a ball on Sunday, so that was a first,” Thomas said. “And man, I would really like it to be a last.”

While Pereira struggled, Thomas went on a birdie binge starting with a 12-foot putt to close the front nine.

Thomas holed out from 64 feet at the par-3 11th, sank a birdie putt from just inside 18 feet at 12 and blasted out of a bunker to inside four feet of the cup at 17.

– Spieth, Rahm well back –

England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who had runs of four bogeys and four birdies in a row, shared fifth on 277 with countryman Matthew Fitzpatrick and American Chris Kirk, who sank a 36-foot eagle putt at the par-4 17th.

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who began nine off the pace, made four birdies in the first five holes but never sank another and settled for 68 to finish eighth on 278.

Three-time major champion Jordan Spieth, who could have completed a career Grand Slam with a triumph, fired a 69 to finish on 284.

Second-ranked Jon Rahm, the reigning US Open champion from Spain, would have overtaken Masters winner Scottie Scheffler for the world number one ranking with a victory. He shot 68 to finish on 286.