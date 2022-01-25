Iraq and Lebanon among top ten in Huawei’s competition

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Two teams from the Middle East are among ten finalists in Huawei’s inaugural Tech4Good Global competition 2022. Spirit and Opportunity from Iraq and Intelligent Firefighting System from Lebanon were selected from 79 initial submissions globally through a competitive online voting process.

The Iraqi team demonstrated an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)-based air pollution monitoring and tracking system that can replace costly and inadequate fixed stations monitoring stations. Meanwhile, the Lebanese representatives proposed a firefighting solution that combines existing technologies with drones, using 5G, IoT and AI to react automatically to wildfires before they spread.

Tech4Good is a key part of Huawei’s flagship CSR program, Seeds for the Future 2021, an initiative that aims to help cultivate young talent, equipping them with the skills and mindsets needed to be competitive in the workplaces of the future.

Press release: Huawei