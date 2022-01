Erbil (IraqiNews.com) – talabat mart, a convenience store operated by talabat, recently opened in Iraq, allowing quicker grocery deliveries for Iraqi customers.

Founded in Kuwait in 2004 and currently owned by Delivery Hero, talabat began operating in Erbil, Iraq in October 2020. Since then talabat expanded into Sulaymaniyah and Duhok with the intention to expand further into central and southern Iraq.