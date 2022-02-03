ZoodPay launches BNPL solution at Majidi Mall in Erbil

Erbil (IraqiNews.com) – ZoodPay launched the first and unique in-store Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution at the Majidi Mall in Erbil, Iraq.

Shoppers can now shop and pay in four online installments with 0% interest and no fees. Stores that provide BNPL services include Majidi Hypermarket, Vanity Kart, FLORMAR, The Perfume Shop, DAGİ, Alnoor, and The Mobile Shop.

ZoodPay is enabling Iraqi locals and expats with limited accessibility to banking and lending services to buy products with an easier entry to financial solutions.