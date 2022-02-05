5-year old boy pronounced dead after being trapped in well for days

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – After five days of being trapped at the bottom of a deep well, 5-year old boy Rayan has died.

The young boy had plunged more than 100 feet down the well near his family home in the small village of Ighran in northern Chefchaouen province, on Tuesday.

Rayan was finally pulled out today, following an extensive rescue operation that captivated the hearts and attention of so many worldwide. His story has sparked tributes across the world with an outpour of love – posts on social media and #SaveRayan trending on the internet.

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI offered his condolences to the parents of Rayan in an official statement today.