Iraq pushes for Ukrainian universities to permit Iraqi students ‘leave’

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq’s foreign ministry is urging Ukrainian universities to grant Iraqi students an ‘emergency leave.’

Shortly after Russia launched its first missiles on Ukrainian soil, Iraq’s embassy in Ukraine has been working to ensure the safety of Iraqis nearby. On Thursday, 27 universities and campuses hosting Iraqis in Ukraine were addressed.

Representative for Iraq’s foreign ministry Ahmed Al-Sahaf said: “the embassy had urged them to facilitate granting them emergency study leave in case the security situation worsens.”

According to Al-Sahaf an estimated 5,500 Iraqis are in Ukraine.

The recent invasion of Ukraine has triggered a sense of panic and emergency amongst foreigners and locals living in Ukraine. Consequently, Iraq has urged its citizens to leave Ukraine during these unprecedented times.