Friday, February 4, 2022

Baghdad

ISIS leader dies in U.S. attack in Syria

(Image source: Thomas Ashlock)

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – United States special forces killed Islamic State of Iraq and Al-Sham (ISIS) leader, Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi. According to U.S. President Joe Biden, the attack took place on Wednesday night in Northwest Syria.

Al-Qurayshi has been the leader of ISIS since the founder of the terrorist group, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, died in 2019. 

“Last night’s operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield and has sent a strong message to terrorists around the world: We will come after you and find you,” President Biden said at the White House on Thursday.

