Petition tops half a million to block Tony Blair’s knighthood

Baghdad, (IraqiNews.com) – Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Tony Blair has had his fair share of spotlight these last few days.

Protesters are making sure they are heard over their disapproval with the Queen’s appointment of knighthood and calling for this honour to be revoked. Furious families of soldiers killed in the Iraq war have threatened to return their medals to the Queen.

A petition is currently circulating on the Change.org website- making it the largest number of signed petitions, with a total of 700,000 and counting, signatures today.

Outrage and dismay is in the air, as Brits take to social media and the internet expressing their stand on the removal of Sir Tony Blair’s knighthood.