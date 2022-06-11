Saturday, June 11, 2022

Baghdad

Two killed in India protests against Prophet comments: police

  • June 11, 2022
India’s Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu (R) took part in a business forum in Doha on Sunday with Qatar’s Minister of Commerce and Industry Mohammed Bin Hamad Bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani (L)

Patna – Indian police shot dead two demonstrators on Friday during street protests around the country sparked by a ruling party official’s remarks about the Islamic Prophet Mohammed, an officer told AFP Saturday.

“Police were forced to open fire to disperse protesters and bullets hit some of them, resulting in the death of two,” a police officer from the eastern city of Ranchi told AFP, asking for anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

