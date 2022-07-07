Thursday, July 7, 2022

Baghdad

UK’s Johnson will resign Thursday as Conservative leader: BBC

  • July 7, 2022
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was pictured raising a glass at a leaving party for his communications chief

London – Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative party leader on Thursday, the BBC reported, paving the way for a successor to replace him as British prime minister, after dozens of his ministers quit the government.

“Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today — he will continue as prime minister until the autumn,” BBC political editor Chris Mason reported, adding a Tory leadership race will take place this summer and the victor replace Johnson by October.

