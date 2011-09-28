test
Share this news
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
Free Job posting of all Oil & Gas jobs in Iraq at http://www.worldwideoilandgas.com place your Oil and Gas jobs for free today.
welder or foreman jobs vacancy in iraq
For Who?
Please contact me about the Foreman job. My email is Adel-Aziz@msn.com
which job you told us about man??? but if you saying that you have jobs for iraqi personnel in iraq please cuntact me on my face book
http://www.facebook.com/#!/profile.php?id=100001720326583
Please contact me if you need any kind of workers from Bangladesh at hssnblt@gmail.com
Educated Military in Sweden, and have a exam as Sea Captain.
looking for Civil Site Engineer in Iraqi. please send mail at cskarthik73@gmail.com
30 years old Computer Technician from Finland looking for a job in Baghdad.
fiti420@gmail.com
Qualified and xperienced Contract Administrator/Buyer from USA seeks job in Iraq. Previous experience in Iraq from 2004 through 2010.
Diploma in mechanical engineering from india looking for a job in baghdad
Looking for Sr Logistics Officer / Sr Customs Officer / Documents Processing Officer / Fire Fighter ( ALL positions only Iraqis Required). Interested please send your resumes to haridas.mohandas@orioneng.com
Dear Sir / Madam,
as an Electrical/Mechanical Engineer for Technical Department Of production and maintenance.
I have a Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering with 27 years of experience.
And I have also experience in Electrical field read the Electrical Diagrams. I got training from Germany for printing and other machines.
I can installation maintenance repair all type of machines also.
Yours truly,
Muhammad Zafar
Mobile; 0092-3203209282
E.mail:- zafar_muhammad2000@yahoo.com
I am MBBS doctor from India, having 17 years of experience including 4 years in Iraq. If any company needs my services please, mail me at drjagadeeshwar@yahoo.com
Offer a translator job for certified Arabic English translator. Please send CVs by email only.
Will this position allow a qualified person to work from his or her home computer?
Thank you,
Fatima K. Ramsey
I’m looking for a job as a translator in Baghdad.
Respected Sir/Madam,
I am looking for Position-
Help Desk Technicians, IT- Support Technician, IT-Desktop Support,IT- Administrator,IT- Technician,IT-Hardware & Networking,PC Technician, Systems Engineer, Maintenance & support Engineer, Microsoft Systems Engineer, OS Engineer, Network Engineer, Systems Engineer.
I have completed Graduation with Science stream (B.Sc) From CSJM University Kanpur in year 2010 and also completed Diploma in IT-Hardware and Networking. I have worked with
Company: – RELIANCE CHEMICALS
ASSOCIATE CONCERNS: – RELIANCE OVERSEAS
RELIANCE EXIMS
Place: – 135 SIR IQBAL STREET, JAJMAU, KANPUR-10
Position: – IT-Technician
Contact Person : – +91-9565280651 (MOHD UMAIR LARI)
Fax: – FAX: 0512-2400079
Job Responsibilities: – Configure and manage Local area network (LAN) &
Wireless Network, Install and troubleshoot computer hardware and software regarding issues and also Install & manage corporate level applications such as (MS Outlook, MS Office suite, Photoshop, Tally) and taking regular backup and also Install different types Operating system (OS).
Experiences
Company: – HUCHHINSON 3GLOBAL SERVICES (3G)
Place: – Mumbai
Position: – IT-Support Engineer (HP Project).
Period held: – 07-May-2010 to 07-Sep-2012
Job Responsibilities: –
• Where I have work in Ticketing & Mailing Process environment and handle or manage support calls through Corporate Applications via remote accessing or self desk visit.
• Configure or manage Micro Soft Outlook (2003, 2007 &2010) for BPO clients.
• Troubleshoot all short of Desktop, Laptop & Network Issues on Windows 2000, XP &
Win-7 Creating Windows A/C & Providing Necessary rights to the user.
• Use Acronis Network installation tool for Network Installation & also SIP & configure CISCO VoIP Phones (7960, 7962) series.
please send me your email
i am a interventional cardiologist working in ESCORT HEART INSTITUTE $ RESEARCH CENTER NEW DELHI INDIA.I HAVE BEEN SELECTED BY GIVING EXAM THROUGH SKYPE OF MAYSAN PROVINCE.THEY SEND ME A OFFER LETTER ALREADY.BUT ALL ON A SUDDEN THEY REFUGE ME AS AM A BANGLADESHI $ I HAVE BEEN SELECTED TO WORK IN ESCORT.THOUGH I HAVE BEEN SELECTED IS IT MY FAULT FOR BEING A BANGLADESHI IN ORIGIN
BEST REGARDS
DR MD SHAFIUL AZAM
MBBS
BCS
MCPS
DCARD
MD
AST PROF OF CARDIOLOGY
INTRVENTIONAL CARDIOLOGIST
FELLOW ESCORT HEART INSTITUTE NEW DELHI INDIA
My name Is Qadir Khalil,i am from Pakistan and working in Abu Dhabi.i am looking for good Placement in Iraq as Land surveyor.if any one know good construction companies need land surveyor please tell me.i can work on Road,Building,Pipeline,Infrastructue and marine Project.knowledge of Auto CAD and GPS and using of Latest survey instruments. my telephone no is 00971509243465 and email address is qadir_khail@yahoo.com
I am living in france my residane visa france I am pakistani i want iraqi residancy visamy mobil no 0033 668866383 arif muhammad
Salam … any one want Iraqi visa or visit Iraq you can Contact me . I know many languages , Contact
E.mail; mohsin.iraqi@yahoo.com
I am living in france my residance visa I am pakistani I want iraqi residancy visa i am intrsted a job in iraq my mobil no 0033668866383 email add canwa@live.co.uk
Iam 25 year old i’m looking for jobs in Iraq I can spiking English.Arabic.Hindi.Turkish.bangle.Urdu
Iam 25 year old i’m looking for jobs in Iraq I can spiking English.Arabic.Hindi.Turkish.bangle.Urdu please contact me 00905535003688 or mddulalmiah@hotmail.com
I’m ali from iran.working in kurdistan & have 11 years experiences about civil & surveying.my degree is civil engineer.looking for a good job in iraq especially in kurdistan.
Ali19751353@gmail.com
Civil engineer with 11years experiences.
SKILLS:
1. A professional in the field work in all canes
2. .A Professional work as interpretation to and from English and Arabic.
3. A Professional to training people how to use the weapons (AK 47 & Gluck Pistol)
4. A Professional work of administrative and coordination between all parties in the work
5. A Professional driver
6. A Professional safety manager (HSC) Supervisor
hi every one im a security Advisor if about nine years of experience in Iraqi security stuff has been worked with must world wide security companies if any one have a position for me i will be grateful if you contact me at my email thedragen_2009@yahoo.com thank you
Dear Sir
First let us introduce ourself as Air Speed Trade International a Govt Approved recruiting agent holding License No RL -646 is one of the reputed recruiting agent in Bangladesh located at the heart of Capital city Dhaka .
Since many years we had been supplying different categories of Bangladeshi Manpower to different parts of the world where ever we get response to supply manpower as per their desire through Demand Letter issued favor our agent. So far we had supplied huge manpower to Kuwait, U.A.E, Oman, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Malaysia, Singapore and so on.
Now we are providing with few categories available for quick action to supply on urgent basic, they are Skilled/Semi-skilled/Unskilled workers such as Plumber, Mason, Electrician, Pipe Fitter, Cleaners, welder, Steel fixer, Rod Binder, Painter. Tiles fitter, carpenter, Agriculture, Gardener, Fish Packers, Farm workers and Construction Labor.
Please note that so far there is no complain from any countries against us as we had fulfilled their expecting requirements. And we want to continue same to any parts of the world. Please also note that we had been informed by reliable sources that your company Emaar Properties had sign a huge work for the construction side in Iraq. We are ready to supply manpower and give you our utmost cooperation for your kind worked.
We have very good experience staffs in this particular recruiting side to enable us to secure more and more demand from different countries of the world.
In this stage we request your goodself to facilitate us to supply Bangladeshi Manpower to your esteem companies on quick action basic.
We request to contact the under sign
MR.MOHAMMED MAHBUBUR RAHMAN
(Cell 0088 01675 607268)
Dear Sir, I am a retired airman. I worked 18 years at Bangladesh Air Force as an Instrument Engineer. My last rank was Sergeant. I got sufficient experience regarding security, fire fighting, technical, administrative and aerospace, even driving experience. Next week I am coming at Iraq with visit visa. If any body can help me to give a job at any level of those I will be grateful to him. thank u sir.
Regards,
Mohsin Miah
mohsin_nisat@yahoo.com
My name is ASsadour wartiwarian 26 years old from lebanon i am married searching for a job computer technision i can send my c.v upon your request 0096170561477
i need multy viza of iraq my contact nomber 00923310308834
I am a Restaurant manager with over 20 years experience including middle east,NZ, US and India.
I am enthusiastic about what i do and aim to put my full efforts for the growth of the company.Looking for jobs in erbil and baghdad.
I am a gardening engineer with17 years knowlege about all kind of tree and flowers good for city. I can sell you every kind of trees from IRAN and I can plant for you and car of them in kordestan . I am looking for a job in above subject. Thanks. I live in iran now.
Good Day sir.
ATTENTION:Mr
I am Mr.Nathaniel Cole from England. i owned a company here in England and i am looking forward to see my company spreading out the world. but if only i can see a very nice and trusted person in the USA or Canada,Pakistan and any other part of the world apart from England.
i go through your profile and scenes you are a good person and i see you as someone i can work with. can you handle my company over there in your country for me please. i am ready to facilitate any financial case that will occur in getting the company into your country.
thank you and am hoping to here from you as soon as possible.
Best Regards
Mr.Nathaniel Cole.