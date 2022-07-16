Saturday, July 16, 2022

Baghdad

Biden to announce $1 bn in food aid for Middle East: US official

  • July 16, 2022
Jeddah – US President Joe Biden will announce $1 billion in new food aid to the Middle East, a senior official said Saturday, amid rising food insecurity induced by the war in Ukraine.

“The president will announce today that the United States has committed $1 billion in new near- to long-term food security assistance for the Middle East and North Africa regions,” the official said in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where Biden is concluding a regional tour.

