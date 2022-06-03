Iran warns of ‘immediate’ response to ‘political’ action by IAEA

Tehran – Iran will give an “immediate” response to any “political” action by the West at a meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency next week, Tehran’s top diplomat said on Friday.

“Any political action by the United States and the three European countries in the IAEA would provoke without any doubt a proportional, effective and immediate response on the part of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a conversation with his European counterpart Josep Borrell, according to a statement.