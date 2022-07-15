Peacekeepers to leave strategic Red Sea island by year’s end: White House

Jeddah – A decades-old multinational peacekeeping force is set to leave a strategic Red Sea island located near Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia by the end of the year, the White House announced Friday.

“International peacekeepers, including US troops, will leave Tiran island in the Red Sea where they’ve been for over 40 years,” US President Joe Biden said in remarks during his visit to Saudi Arabia, while a separate White House fact sheet specified the timeline.