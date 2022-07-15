Saturday, July 16, 2022

Baghdad

Peacekeepers to leave strategic Red Sea island by year’s end: White House

  • AFP
  • July 15, 2022
Saudi and US flags line the King Abdulaziz Road in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah ahead of a visit by US President Joe Biden

Jeddah – A decades-old multinational peacekeeping force is set to leave a strategic Red Sea island located near Egypt, Israel and Saudi Arabia by the end of the year, the White House announced Friday.

“International peacekeepers, including US troops, will leave Tiran island in the Red Sea where they’ve been for over 40 years,” US President Joe Biden said in remarks during his visit to Saudi Arabia, while a separate White House fact sheet specified the timeline.

