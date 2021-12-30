Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Baghdad

  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Iraqi Minister of…

Iraqi Minister of Transport denies signing agreement to link rail line with Iran

Iraqi Minister of Transport denies signing agreement to link rail line with Iran

(Photo courtesy: Brett Sayles)

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Nasser Al-Shibli, Iraqi Minister of Transport, denied Iraq signing a project contract to connect a railway with Iran.

Al-Shibli said in a statement in Arabic: “The minutes of a meeting were signed with the Iranian side regarding the railway connection, which is not an agreement.”

“We have given a pledge to the Iraqis that any railway connection will not be possible to complete until after the completion of the Al-Faw port, as well as the completion of the railways and its infrastructure to be ready to receive the connection with any country,” said Al-Shibli.

However, Al-Shibli gave an update on the rail line from Al-Faw Port in south Iraq linking to the Iraqi-Turkish borders by revealing the signing of a contract for engineering designs with an Italian firm.

The mega project comprises the construction of 1,220 km rail line and will be awarded to financiers after the analyses are finalized.

Tags:

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Be the first to receive the latest buzz contests & more!

Follow us:

© 2000-2021, IRAQI NEWS. All rights reserved.