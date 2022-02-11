Saturday, February 12, 2022

Baghdad

Iraqi startups to debut at Expo 2020

The Iraqi pavilion at the Expo 2020 in Dubai, UAE.

Dubai (IraqiNews.com) – March is going to be an exciting month for those seeking to learn more about the business opportunities in Iraq at EXPO 2020 Dubai – featuring a line-up of Iraq’s promising startups and entrepreneurs.

The event will be, 7-9 March, in the Iraqi Pavilion – located near the Opportunity Gate entrance of Expo 2020 Dubai. 

Baghdad-based Alsaree3 Group (food-delivery) and Miswag (Iraq’s largest e-commerce platform) will be presenting. Both of whom have successfully raised millions of dollars in funding, as well as, backing from top organizations and investors. KAPITA, a development company that aims to empower Iraqi enterprises (SMEs) through investment, research, incubation and acceleration, will also be attending the event.

The presentations will take place from 12:00pm-4:00pm, with a Q&A after and time for meet&greet with the Iraqi companies. Also, on 9 March, Rabee Securities will be presenting at 2:00pm to discuss market opportunities in Iraq.

This event will surely raise awareness to the growing and promising opportunities in Iraq.

